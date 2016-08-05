Heavy rains compound road construction woes in east Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Heavy rains compound road construction woes in east Biloxi

According to the city, Oscar Renda Contracting will be holding an update on the project on Aug. 16 at the Biloxi City Council meeting. (Photo source: WLOX) According to the city, Oscar Renda Contracting will be holding an update on the project on Aug. 16 at the Biloxi City Council meeting. (Photo source: WLOX)
Many of these residents and drivers say the toll on their vehicles is a big pain. (Photo source: WLOX) Many of these residents and drivers say the toll on their vehicles is a big pain. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The roadwork in east Biloxi has been causing headaches for people in the area for quite some time. When heavy rains come through, flooding issues add on to the already stressful road conditions.

 Drivers are frustrated but the project is moving along. There are ruts, potholes, and poor driving conditions, but the project is moving along to repair and replace much of the infrastructure in the area.

Although there is progress being made, it's not moving fast enough for some drivers.

"It's a shame," said one driver.

"It's a really big inconvenience," said another.

According to the city, Back Bay Blvd. has been part of the main focus recently. In the meantime, other streets in other areas have been shut down to make construction possible.

"Being that all the roads are closed off, people still have to go places every day," said Cherterrica Bell after pulling up at a business near the construction.

Many drivers are concerned about access. The city's website says residents, city services, and emergency vehicles will be provided access throughout the duration of the project. According to some people, access isn't useful when a torrential downpour comes through.

"The rain did not help. We had flooding on Division St. right here," said Victor Roby.

Several people said they weren't able to get to their homes due to the effects of recent storms.

"You have to go buy a hotel or be stuck not going to your home," said Jermel Lewis after driving across a rough patch of pavement.

When access is granted, many of these residents and drivers say the toll on their vehicles is a big pain.

"You have to get a lot of things done to your car. New tires, alignment, all of that," said Lewis.
    
Those who drive these streets hope to see a light at the end of this tunnel soon. According to the city, Oscar Renda Contracting will be holding an update on the project on Aug. 16 at the Biloxi City Council meeting.

In the meantime, if you're looking for more information on this project, click here.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly