Heavy rains compound road construction woes in east Biloxi

The roadwork in east Biloxi has been causing headaches for people in the area for quite some time. When heavy rains come through, flooding issues add on to the already stressful road conditions.

Drivers are frustrated but the project is moving along. There are ruts, potholes, and poor driving conditions, but the project is moving along to repair and replace much of the infrastructure in the area.

Although there is progress being made, it's not moving fast enough for some drivers.

"It's a shame," said one driver.

"It's a really big inconvenience," said another.

According to the city, Back Bay Blvd. has been part of the main focus recently. In the meantime, other streets in other areas have been shut down to make construction possible.

"Being that all the roads are closed off, people still have to go places every day," said Cherterrica Bell after pulling up at a business near the construction.

Many drivers are concerned about access. The city's website says residents, city services, and emergency vehicles will be provided access throughout the duration of the project. According to some people, access isn't useful when a torrential downpour comes through.

"The rain did not help. We had flooding on Division St. right here," said Victor Roby.

Several people said they weren't able to get to their homes due to the effects of recent storms.

"You have to go buy a hotel or be stuck not going to your home," said Jermel Lewis after driving across a rough patch of pavement.

When access is granted, many of these residents and drivers say the toll on their vehicles is a big pain.

"You have to get a lot of things done to your car. New tires, alignment, all of that," said Lewis.



Those who drive these streets hope to see a light at the end of this tunnel soon. According to the city, Oscar Renda Contracting will be holding an update on the project on Aug. 16 at the Biloxi City Council meeting.

