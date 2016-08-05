Kiln prepares to celebrate Favre's induction into Pro Football HOF

There's no doubt Brett Favre put the Kiln on the map, and the small Mississippi community is certainly proud of their hometown hero turned hall of famer.

At the height of his NFL career, the Kiln became a well-known tourist attraction for the Brett Favre faithful. On the eve of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there's still plenty of love for the native son.

“Everything he's accomplished in his life, from such a small town guy to big super star. He really is a legend,” said Kacey Peterson, with Dolly’s Quick Stop.

The well known "Wall of Fame" at Dolly's proudly proclaims that the legend began there. The Favre football fame even led to the bronze statue at Hancock High and the field which bears his name.

Visitors to the Kiln are welcomed by a large homemade sign which sits inside a mini goal post.

“He's a big, big impact around here. He kind of gave life to the school. People idolize him and they look up to him with the football program and sports in general around here,” said Peterson.

Richard Hollingsworth says Brett deserves the recognition for his accomplishments.

“He's got a good record, he's a good player,” said Hollingsworth. “He's got to have a good arm to have played as long as he had. You'd think your arm would give out after all of them throws.”

Just a long Brett Favre touchdown pass away from Dolly's is another landmark, the Broke Spoke sports bar, where customers will likely be raising a few cold ones in honor of their hometown hero.

“Everybody loves Brett, I think...he put this town on the world; you know all over the world. People know the Kiln is now Brett Favre country,” said Judy Lee.

