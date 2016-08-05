LIST: Where you can get sandbags in South MS

Starting Wednesday we will see some heavy showers and storms move through South Mississippi as an area of low pressure currently off to our east moves toward South Mississippi.

Emergency management officials are urging people who live in flood prone areas to stock up on sandbags while the sun is still shining. (Photo source: WLOX)

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has been keeping an eye on an area of low pressure in the northeast Gulf of Mexico that is expected to dump heavy rains on South Mississippi in the coming days.

Emergency management officials are urging people who live in flood prone areas to stock up on sandbags while the sun is still shining.

Here is a list of self-serve sandbag locations across the coast:

Harrison County

Orange Grove Community Center - 14416 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport

Fire station at 1200 42nd Ave. - Gulfport

At the corner of Hewes Ave. and Glover St. - Gulfport

District 4 Work Center – 8300 34th St., Gulfport

Lorraine Road Work Center – Gulfport

Courthouse Rd. Pier – Gulfport

County Farm Work Center – 15001 County Farm Rd., Gulfport

D’Iberville Work Center on Auto Mall Pkwy. – D’Iberville

D'Iberville Farmers Market - D'Iberville

Pass Christian Public Works Center on North St. – Pass Christian

Long Beach Work Center – 605 North Seal Ave., Long Beach

Jackson County

Central Division Roads Department - 8500 Jim Ramsey Rd., Vancleave

West Division Roads Department - 6900 North Washington Ave., Ocean Springs

Fontainbleau Fire Station – 3901 Hwy. 57, Ocean Springs

City of Ocean Springs Public Works Department - 712-A Pine Dr., Ocean Springs

East Division Roads department - 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point

Forts Lake Fire Department - 10701 Forts Lake Rd., Moss Point

Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department – 3801 Sentinel Dr., Moss Point

Moss Point Central Fire Station - 4204 Bellview St., Moss Point

City of Pascagoula Public Works Department - 4011 14th St., Pascagoula

Gautier City Hall - 3330- Hwy. 90, Gautier

Hancock County

Hancock County Arena – 4184 Kiln Delisle Rd., Kiln

Hancock County Old Annex – 3068 Longfellow Dr., Bay St. Louis

Lakeshore Community Center – 6440 Lower Bay Rd., Bay St. Louis

West Hancock Fire Department – 16006 Washington St., Pearlington

