The Blind Tiger coming to Harrah's Great Lawn

The Blind Tiger coming to Harrah's Great Lawn

Rendering of new The Blind Tiger restaurant (Photo source: Harrah's Gulf Coast) Rendering of new The Blind Tiger restaurant (Photo source: Harrah's Gulf Coast)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A popular Hancock County eatery is getting ready to open a new location on Harrah’s Great Lawn. The Blind Tiger is bringing its open-air bar and restaurant style to East Biloxi.

“We believe that the light-hearted personality and laid back atmosphere of The Blind Tiger will resonate with our guests and further our mission of encouraging grownups to play,” said Jonathan Jones, General Manager of Harrah’s Gulf Coast. “By opening The Blind Tiger, we’ll be giving guests yet another place to indulge in regional Southern fare, while relaxing and having a great time with friends and family.”

The restaurant has developed a devoted following since it opened in Bay St. Louis in 2013. Owner Thomas Genin says he will work to create the same atmosphere at the Biloxi location that made the restaurant so successful in the Bay.

“The heartbeat of our operation is quality,” said Genin “My team and I are dedicated to using only fresh, quality ingredients that are locally sourced in all our dishes. By developing a menu that only features creations made daily with local resources, we’ve been able to grow The Blind Tiger into a respected local restaurant and brand that embodies everything great about our coastal region.”

It is unclear when the restaurant will open, but Harrah’s representatives say they will announce more details in the coming months.

