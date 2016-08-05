Sheriff: Ocean Springs robbery suspect connected to Saucier bank robbery

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the woman accused of robbing an Ocean Springs bank Wednesday afternoon also robbed the Peoples Bank in Saucier on April 8.

Brittnei Michelle Farmer, 28, is now facing armed robbery charges in Ocean Springs and Harrison County.

Farmer, of Saucier, allegedly robbed the Hancock Bank on Hwy. 90 while armed with two knives. Police say she may have also robbed a customer.

Farmer was arrested Wednesday in D’Iberville after tips led investigators to her car at an apartment complex on Gorenflo Rd. Police watched the car until Farmer got in. She was then pulled over and arrested without incident.

Investigators tell us the money stolen from the bank was not recovered, and they believe Farmer handed the cash off to a friend. Police are now searching for a second suspect in the case that could lead them to the missing money.

Peterson said Friday morning his department secured an arrest warrant for Farmer on a charge of armed robbery after evidence gathered from the scene linked her to the crime. Investigators tell us Farmer admitted to the Saucier robbery after she was arrested in D'Ibervillle

According to Peterson, Farmer was armed with a knife when she robbed the Saucier bank on 2nd St. months ago.

Peterson said a hold has been placed on Farmer until she faces her charged in Jackson County.

