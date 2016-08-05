NEW ON GMM: ACLU calls for transparency in Tupelo shooting

A civil rights organization is demanding a police report on the shooting death of a black man in Tupelo by a police officer. Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert was shot and killed by police following a traffic stop back in June. Tune in to Good Morning Mississippi right now to learn more.

