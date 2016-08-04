Hancock High band heads to Pro Football Hall of Fame - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock High band heads to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Hancock High is Farve's alma mater. (Photo source: WLOX News) Hancock High is Farve's alma mater. (Photo source: WLOX News)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

It is a big week for Hancock High Band members.

The group is headed to Canton, Ohio to watch Brett Favre be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hancock High is Favre's alma mater.

The band was able to raise money to make trip through donations; helped along by the booster club and Favre's own mother.

The students will perform in a parade on Saturday morning to celebrate one of the Gulf Coast's most well known athletes, something band members say they have respect for.

"There's a lot of high expectations, to be honest, especially from the teachers. You know its a lot more education than it used to be, but its still pretty cool ," said one student. 

The trip is sure to be the event of a lifetime for many.

WLOX News Now Sports reporters A.J. Giardina and Tyler Bolden are in Canton for the hall of fame, be sure to watch WLOX for exclusive coverage. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

