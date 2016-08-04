GPD asks drivers to be alert in school zones

Believe it or not, summer has already flown by, and school is back in session in one coast city. It was back to the books in Long Beach on Wednesday morning before any other district on the coast.

Believe it or not, summer has already flown by, and school is back in session in one coast city. It was back to the books in Long Beach on Wednesday morning before any other district on the coast.

Many children tried to squeeze in as much fun as possible the day before they have to wake up early and head back to class Thursday morning.

Many children tried to squeeze in as much fun as possible the day before they have to wake up early and head back to class Thursday morning.

McDaniels is asking drivers to be cautious in school safety zones. (Photo source: WLOX News)

With the start of a new school year already in the books, children across the country are experiencing mixed emotions as summer ends and homework begins.

While many parents and loved ones are focusing on kids returning to the classroom, Gulfport law enforcement wants the public to also focus on how kids get to school.

Gulfport Police Department's Sgt. Damon McDaniel is encouraging drivers to be aware of pedestrians walking near, or in, school zones.

"Be mindful that when the school zone traffic lights are active, the speed limit is 15 mph in that area. We are asking motorists to pay attention and adhere to the speed limits during school zone times as well as non-school zone times," McDaniel said. "Motorists should also remember that passing a stopped school bus is prohibited."

According to "Nathan's Law", which was passed in December of 2009 after the death of Nathan Key, cars are required to come to a complete stop if they approach a school bus that is letting kids on or off the bus, and remain stopped until the bus begins moving again.

Police are reminding drivers to be cautious of children crossing in front of school buses as they exit and head home.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.