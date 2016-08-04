Strong storms rumble through South MS causing traffic delays

Crews have set up cones around the flooded area of Hwy. 49. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring several strong thunderstorms in our viewing area. Meteorologist Wesley Williams ays the storms could cause power outages and create dangerous driving conditions.

The heavy rains are affecting roadways throughout the area. One southbound lane of Hwy. 49 in Gulfport near 19th Street has been closed due to flooding.

The water pressure from the rain is making the manhole cover go up and down in Biloxi @WLOX pic.twitter.com/r1UaOIlniS — VC Welch (@Vunderboy) August 4, 2016

