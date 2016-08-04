Gulfport students start school amid construction

Construction at the school should be complete by August 2017. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Thousands of students along the Coast are finished with day one of the new school year.

However, students at Gulfport High will have a unique year ahead of them - on an active construction site.

"We're excited about the school year, we're excited about the new buildings. The kids are really pumped about being here and seeing all the changes that are happening here. This is an exciting year for us," said Assistant Principal Wendi Husley.

Husley joins other faculty members in directing parents through a new drop-off route through the Courthouse Road each day.

"It's just real crazy, there's just so much going on right now," said student Malik Jackson.

Brand new buildings are open for class, while some of the campus remains under construction.

Principal Mike Lindsey sees a lot of opportunity taking shape on his campus.

"Having the new facilities, a little bit more school spirit, a little bit more pride. Everybody's going to be looking forward to those first events. The football game, the band. So, it's a different feeling. It really is," said Lindsey.

The Fine Arts Building is one of the new facilities open for business.

"I think I'm going to get lost a lot. It's going to be gorgeous when it's finished," said freshman, Elisabeth Robinson.

In addition to a new music department, the facility also features a state of the art theater, and art classrooms.

"It's going to be great. It's just being in the old school for so long. And now we've got new technology and it's just going to be awesome," said art teacher Angel Helms.

According to Lindsey, a new wing of classrooms should be complete by December, and construction should be finished by August 2017.

