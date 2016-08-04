Feeling dangerously hot across the South

On Thursday afternoon, it felt as hot as 111° across parts of the region.

High pressure aloft across the region continues to cause dangerously hot weather for much of the South.

A heat advisory was issued for the entire WLOX area on Thursday, in effect until evening. The heat index, or "feels like" temperature, was expected to reach up to the 108 to 112 degrees range.

Planning a midday jog or outdoor lunch break? Take it easy! Dangerous heat across the region today. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/JqXV7S1leI — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 4, 2016

"Temperatures are already hot, in the mid 90s," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, when you factor in the high humidity, that's what creates the heat danger as it is more difficult for your body to cool itself off and makes the heat feel that much more uncomfortable."

It is seriously hot right now across parts of South MS! Check out some of those "feels like" temps. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/P58zGrNu4w — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 4, 2016

The latest forecast calls for the dangerous heat to continue all Thursday afternoon. The only relief from the heat is the chance for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

"Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade," advised Williams. "The biggest mistake one can make is remaining in direct sunlight for too long when it's dangerously hot outside. Direct sun can make it feel up to about 15 degrees hotter, making your body much more susceptible to heat-related illnesses."

Here's how hot it will feel in South MS today... we'll be in the danger zone for much of the afternoon. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/hIcdrpfrOv — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 4, 2016

