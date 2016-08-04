Acts of kindness pour in for Pascagoula homeless man

Harris says the incident is a lesson for everyone. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A homeless man has become a Facebook sensation not for a viral video, but for doing the right thing.

When a store clerk left a convenience station without notice around 11 p.m. Wednesday, it took less than 40 minutes for looting to start. Video surveillance caught the thieves in action.

“We got into the office, looked at the video and saw everybody having a free for all,” Versiga said. “Coming in stealing beer, cigarettes, candy. Ridiculous things. It was really disheartening.”

The most surprising part, Versiga says, was that the people stealing from the store appeared to be well off.

“I saw people just helping themselves...you know...with stuff that they really needed like beer and cigarettes. Now I saw these people drive up in $20, $30, $40,000 dollar cars, trucks, and SUV's. I watched them steal just about anything they wanted,” Versiga’s post said.

But out of the 10 people who ripped off the store, there was one person who didn’t. Jessie Harris, Jr.

“Through this whole thing, the homeless guy walking up with a backpack. I thought, 'Well, he’s going to load up.' Basically misjudged him, and he didn’t even go into the store. Just stood right at the door watching everybody come out. I walked across the street over at Murphy’s saw him over there after everything was done and asked him why, and he said it’s not my thing," Versiga posted.

Harris says he was surprised at what he was seeing.

“At first I thought it was the cashier that was working so fast,” Harris said. “People was coming out there putting stuff in bags and I thought the cashier, I said, she’s good. I walked in there and there wasn’t no cashier there."

Afterward, Versiga decided to treat Harris to a meal, then took him to his house and got him a pair of his own shoes. Others have come up to Harris on the street and simply gave him supplies or money.

Harris, who doesn't even know what Facebook is, says it’s a fundamental lesson for everyone.

“Not to take what don’t belong to them or whatever. Be honest, be faithful and you will get your blessing.”

Pascagoula police have arrested one of the suspects, and are actively seeking the others. Anyone with information is ask to submit an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

