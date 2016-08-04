Police make second arrest in Ocean Springs bank robbery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Police make second arrest in Ocean Springs bank robbery

Tearria Shava Wallace, 29. (Photo source: D'Iberville Police) Tearria Shava Wallace, 29. (Photo source: D'Iberville Police)
Brittnei Farmer (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Department) Brittnei Farmer (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Department)
Authorities said a female suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses pulled out two knives and demanded money from a bank teller. (Photo source: surveillance footage) Authorities said a female suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses pulled out two knives and demanded money from a bank teller. (Photo source: surveillance footage)
According to Jackson, police watched Farmer get into the vehicle and drive off onto Gorenflo Rd. Police then pulled Farmer over and took her into custody without incident. (Photo source: WLOX) According to Jackson, police watched Farmer get into the vehicle and drive off onto Gorenflo Rd. Police then pulled Farmer over and took her into custody without incident. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

D'Iberville police say a second arrest has been made in connection with an Aug. 4 bank robbery in Ocean Springs. 

Brittnei Farmer, 28, was arrested in D'Iberville just hours after the crime, and 29-year-old Tearria Shava Wallace was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to robbery on Aug. 5

Detective Capt. William Jackson, with the Oceans Springs Police Department, said anonymous tips led investigators to Farmer, of Saucier, who is charged with armed robbery.

According to D'Iberville Police Capt. Marty Griffin, interviews and physical evidence showed that Wallace helped Farmer in hide and attempt to destroy evidence after the robbery was committed.

Jackson says police have not recovered the stolen money, and investigators believe Farmer may have thrown it off the bridge into Fort Bayou. The police department will use boats to search for the money today.

Ocean Springs police responded to an armed bank robbery at the Hancock Bank on Hwy. 90 around 2 p.m.

Authorities said a female suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses pulled out two knives and demanded money from a bank teller. After taking the money, police say Farmer may have then robbed a customer. 

Police say that as Farmer was leaving the store, she fell down, causing the red dye pack in the bag of money to explode.

Jackson said by 5:50 p.m., investigators had developed several leads that pointed to Farmer, 28, as the bank robbery suspect.

The tips led police and Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies to the Estates at Juan D. Quaves. Jackson said that’s where investigators found the car Farmer made her getaway in.

According to Jackson, police watched Farmer get into the vehicle and drive off onto Gorenflo Rd. Police then pulled Farmer over and took her into custody without incident. Jackson said the car she was driving had traces of red dye inside.

Jackson said Farmer is awaiting her initial court appearance. Wallace was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center Friday on a $250,000 bond pending an initial appearance.  

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly