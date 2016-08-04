Police make second arrest in Ocean Springs bank robbery

According to Jackson, police watched Farmer get into the vehicle and drive off onto Gorenflo Rd. Police then pulled Farmer over and took her into custody without incident. (Photo source: WLOX)

Authorities said a female suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses pulled out two knives and demanded money from a bank teller. (Photo source: surveillance footage)

D'Iberville police say a second arrest has been made in connection with an Aug. 4 bank robbery in Ocean Springs.

Brittnei Farmer, 28, was arrested in D'Iberville just hours after the crime, and 29-year-old Tearria Shava Wallace was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to robbery on Aug. 5

Detective Capt. William Jackson, with the Oceans Springs Police Department, said anonymous tips led investigators to Farmer, of Saucier, who is charged with armed robbery.

According to D'Iberville Police Capt. Marty Griffin, interviews and physical evidence showed that Wallace helped Farmer in hide and attempt to destroy evidence after the robbery was committed.

Jackson says police have not recovered the stolen money, and investigators believe Farmer may have thrown it off the bridge into Fort Bayou. The police department will use boats to search for the money today.

Ocean Springs police responded to an armed bank robbery at the Hancock Bank on Hwy. 90 around 2 p.m.

Authorities said a female suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses pulled out two knives and demanded money from a bank teller. After taking the money, police say Farmer may have then robbed a customer.

Police say that as Farmer was leaving the store, she fell down, causing the red dye pack in the bag of money to explode.

Jackson said by 5:50 p.m., investigators had developed several leads that pointed to Farmer, 28, as the bank robbery suspect.

The tips led police and Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies to the Estates at Juan D. Quaves. Jackson said that’s where investigators found the car Farmer made her getaway in.

According to Jackson, police watched Farmer get into the vehicle and drive off onto Gorenflo Rd. Police then pulled Farmer over and took her into custody without incident. Jackson said the car she was driving had traces of red dye inside.

Jackson said Farmer is awaiting her initial court appearance. Wallace was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center Friday on a $250,000 bond pending an initial appearance.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.