Gulfport police nab arson suspect

Several firefighters battled the shed fire on 10 Street. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Gulfport police have arrested the man accused of setting a shed on fire Wednesday night. Sgt. Damon McDaniel said Derrick Demetrios Speed, 48, was arrested last night and charged with arson.

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt, the blaze was sparked around 10 p.m. on 10th St.

"We believe this to be arson based upon statements from witnesses," said Beyerstedt.

Beyerstedt said someone living in the shed had power to the structure. Investigators said the shed was badly damaged in the fire, and the home it was connected to had minor damage to the siding.

No one was injured, according to Beyerstedt.

Speed's bond was set at $30,000 for the arson charge

