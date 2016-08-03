One section of the Mississippi Sound is safe for swimming again, but five other sections are not

Swimmers beware there are five sections of the Mississippi Sound under water contact advisories. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A section of the Mississippi Sound in Gulfport is safe for swimming again and another is not. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted the water contact advisory for Gulfport West from Marie Avenue eastward to Camp Avenue, but issued a water contact advisory Wednesday afternoon for Gulfport Central Beach from Alfonso Drive eastward to Arkansas Avenue.

Four water contact advisories issued earlier remain in effect. Those are for Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden east to Anniston Avenue, Lakeshore Beach from Silver Slipper Casino eastward to Poinset, Pass Christian East from Espy Avenue eastward to Hayden Avenue, and Shearwater Beach from Weeks Bayou eastward to Ashley.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.