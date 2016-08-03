Families enjoy final hours of summer fun before first day of school

Parents and kids say they have mixed emotions about returning to school. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Many children tried to squeeze in as much fun as possible the day before they have to wake up early, and head back to class Thursday morning.

Business was hopping at Mullet Hop Trampoline Park.

"It's the last day of summer and we're jumping into the school year," said 12-year-old Delaney Mallett.

But, not everyone was jumping for joy over the fact that summer is coming to an end.

"It sucks because I don't like getting up early," said 12-year-old Caitlin Perkins.

For the Leader family, the fun-filled day was a double celebration.

"It's my daughter's seventh birthday and it's the day before school starts, so she brought a few of her friends to have one little last hurrah before school tomorrow," said Catherine Leader of Gautier.

Birthday girl Catherine Leader added, "I'm really excited because it's my birthday today. But, I'm not really excited because I don't want to go back to school tomorrow. It's kind of boring."

Ready or not, the school bell is about to ring, and for some families, that means down-to-the-wire shopping for school supplies.

"We've had a busy summer. It's crazy, very crazy," said Michelle Geiger, mother of five.

Yolanda Haywood of Biloxi has mixed emotions about the start of school.

"I'm going to miss him because I like being with him at home, and I don't like doing fifth grade homework," said Haywood. "I'm not too excited about that."

Many families also spent Wednesday meeting their children's teachers, and delivering school supplies.

