Ocean Springs police responding to Hwy. 90 bank robbery

Police say the suspect displayed two knives as she demanded money. (Photo source: surveillance footage)

Police in Ocean Springs are responding to reports of a bank robbery at Hancock Bank on Hwy. 90.

According to authorities, a female suspect wearing a black hoodie and black sunglasses displayed to knives and demanded money from a bank teller. After handing over the money, police believe the suspect may have then robbed a customer.

HAPPENING NOW: Ocean Springs PD investigating a robbery at the Hancock Bank on Hwy 90 pic.twitter.com/1ynwfPwiyw — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) August 3, 2016

As she was running to her car, the suspect reportedly fell down, causing the red dye pack in the bag of money to explode.

The female suspect fled westbound on Hwy. 90 in a silver/grey Cadillac CTS.

WLOX News Now reporter Janel Forte is headed to the scene and is working to learn more information.

