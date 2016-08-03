Popular Biloxi fitness center closing its doors Thursday

WLOX News Now has confirmed e-Fitness and Wellness, a popular health club in Biloxi, will permanently close its doors Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Popular health club e-Fitness recently announced that the company has filed for bankruptcy, and will soon be closing doors.

Employees working at the club learned about the closure - and that they will be out of jobs - Wednesday morning.

e-Fitness will open for the final time on Thursday, leaving customers looking for a new place to exercise or receive physical therapy.

"We come every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and I just don't know what we're going to do," said Kathleen Shaughnessy.

Loyal customers like Shaughnessy are wondering if they'll be able to find a place that matches the variety of workouts e-Fitness provides.

"There's a big sports crossfit area in the back that we've used off and on, of course all of the steam room and sauna and all of the pools they have," Shaughnessy said. "Something with this caliber is going to be really hard to meet for the price we've been paying."

Several independent businesses lease space at e-Fitness to provide unique services, like Lanier's Gymnastics operated by Cindy Wallace. She's now scrambling to provide alternatives for around 200 of her aspiring gymnasts and clean out all of her equipment.

"I would have like more warning because it's put me and some other tenants over there in a bind trying to scramble and figure out what to do and try to let everyone know that we won't be here," Wallace said.

While others will have to start from scratch somewhere else, Wallace can move her customers to another building already set up.

"We do have another location on Landon Road in Gulfport and that's a blessing," Wallace said. "We will be able to move a lot of this over there and still keep business going and keep the kids going over there."

As Shaughnessy walked into e-Fitness on Wednesday she hoped it wasn't going to be for the last time.

"We just really need someone to come in and take the facility so we can all come back here where we've been for the last nine years," Shaughnessy said.

A statement released by the wellness center's ownership group says a third party contractor responsible for payments and collections initially filed for bankruptcy in Utah. The filing cut off e-Fitness' source of funding to operate the facility.

