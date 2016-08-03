Emotional first day of school at Reeves Elementary in Long Beach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Emotional first day of school at Reeves Elementary in Long Beach

Reeves Elementary in Long Beach (Photo source: WLOX) Reeves Elementary in Long Beach (Photo source: WLOX)
First time drop-offs and experienced parents alike had to make the transition from summertime to study time. (Photo source: WLOX) First time drop-offs and experienced parents alike had to make the transition from summertime to study time. (Photo source: WLOX)
With bright futures and a hope for success, these students and teachers venture into the 2016-2017 school year. (Photo source: WLOX) With bright futures and a hope for success, these students and teachers venture into the 2016-2017 school year. (Photo source: WLOX)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

Believe it or not, summer has already flown by, and school is back in session in one coast city. It was back to the books in Long Beach on Wednesday morning before any other district on the coast.

"It's kind of emotional," said Thomas Morrison while dropping off his son for his first day of kindergarten.

"It's a little nerve-racking," lamented Lalana Vigil as she prepared to leave her first grader in the hallway.

"It's kind of hard," said Thomas Morrison after handing his youngest grandchild over to his kindergarten teacher.

Do these reactions sound familiar? If you've dropped off your child for their first day at school, they probably do. It was the tune hundreds of parents were singing as they left their little ones at the steps of the start of something new at Thomas L. Reeves Elementary.

The Morrisons have helped raise their youngest grandchild, Charles, since birth.

"It hurts just a little bit, but I know he's going to be OK. He's going to be OK," said Nona Morrison.

Nona knows to trust the school system, because she retired from the Long Beach School District. She has the utmost confidence in the faculty and staff there.

So does Principal Rhonda Powell, but that doesn't stop her from having to issue a little advice here and there to those struggling to drop off.

"We see that a lot on the first day, but the best advice is just to say your goodbyes, I will see you this afternoon, and go your own way," said Powell.

First time drop-offs and experienced parents alike had to make the transition from summertime to study time. Vigil will drop off three kids every day this school year. For her youngest, Stacie, it didn't take long to warm up.

"She was kind of enjoying being able to sleep in every day and not having to get up so early, but she was very excited after she met her teacher and got the jitters out of the way," said Vigil.

For parents like Megan Smith and Adrien Wasik, it's days like today that will live on in photo albums for years to come.

"First step towards other great things," said Wasik after posing for a picture with his son in front of the school.

With bright futures and a hope for success, these students and teachers venture into the 2016-2017 school year. Most of the rest of the school districts on the coast begin class Thursday.

