Road to the NFL Hall of Fame: Remembering Super Bowl XXXI

From 1995 to 1997, Brett Favre won three consecutive NFL MVP awards. He was the key player who revived a Green Bay franchise that had fallen on hard times.

In 16 years, Favre guided the Packers to the playoffs 11 times, captured seven division titles, went to four NFC Championship games and pulled the trigger on two trips to the Super Bowl; winning it all in New Orleans on January 26, 1997 at Super Bowl XXXI.

It was a celebration and Green Bay and New England fans were ready for game time. Brett exploded out of the gate, pulling the trigger on a 54-yard touchdown strike.

A young man from the Kiln had reached the top of the NFL mountain. Even though he wasn't named the game's MVP, Brett was ecstatic.

After the big win Favre said, "Seems like I win an MVP, the pressure is on me to win it again. We win the Super Bowl, I'm sure the pressure will be on us to win it again. But, I don't really care. I've accomplished a lot in a short time. This team has accomplished a lot and went through a lot; just a great feeling."

Brett's mom Bonita says winning Super Bowl XXXI was special, and that her husband was just as excited as Brett.

"The Super Bowl victory brought as much joy to Irvin as it did to Brett," said Bonita.

