Road to the NFL Hall of Fame: Brett Favre's mom says it was a great ride

Bonita says she never imagined her son being inducted into the Hall of Fame. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Brett Favre grew up with a football in his hands thanks to the presence of his dad Irvin, who was the head football coach at Hancock North Central High School in the Kiln.

His mom Bonita says she always knew her son was going to succeed in the game. But getting inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame was never on her radar.

"Well I knew that he had the ambition because he did as a youngster," said Bonita. "He told his dad he was going to play for Dallas, and that's all he wanted to do was play football. We didn't throw the ball and I knew he was good, but you still don't fathom on what's going to happen."

Brett gave his all whether he was dealing with a nagging injury or not. He was an Iron Man and became the all-time leader in consecutive starts by an NFL player; 297 games.

Deanna Favre, Brett's wife, will be his presenter for the Hall of Fame. What would Irvin say about his son's big honor if he was still living?

Bonita said, "Well, I keep thinking about that because I can't tell you how many times Irvin said, 'Now Brett, when you get inducted, hope you 're going to let me present you.' And I keep thinking I guess he's up there preparing a speech because he really wanted to present him to the Hall of Fame."

