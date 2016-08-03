Biloxi Shuckers get back under the win column with 3-0 win over the Jacksonville Suns

Despite a 29-minute rain delay, the Biloxi Shuckers came their cool and defeated the Suns 3-0 at the Baseball Grounds in Jacksonville on Tuesday. Game two was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a Wednesday doubleheader starting 10:05 a.m.

The Shuckers grabbed the lead in the second inning when Dustin Houle made his Double-A debut with an RBI single with two outs. Tom Belza and Javier Betancourt belted back-to-back base hits and Houle stepped up to the plate for his first at-bat in a Shuckers uniform and the 22-year-old singled into center. Belza scored and Betancourt came home on an errant throw by Alex Glenn.

Dustin DeMuth led off the fourth inning with a single and has now singled in six consecutive plate appearances surpassing Nick Shaw's team high of five for the 2016 season.

Biloxi received an outstanding pitching performance from Taylor Jungmann (1-2) who pitched 6 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball before he walked the next two batters in the seventh to load the bases.

Stephen Kohlscheen (SV, 15) got the call on the mound and the Shuckers' closer struck out Ronnie Mitchell and Peter Mooney to end the game and the win halted a three-game losing streak.

LHP Wei-Chung Wang (6-5, 3/48 ERA) takes the mound for the Shuckers in game one Wednesday morning. The Suns will go with LHP Matt Tracy (1-3, 5.88 ERA).

Biloxi returns to MGM Park Friday hosting the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The first 1,500 fans will receive the first-ever Bobblehead Giveaway featuring shortstop Orlando Arcia, who made his major league start with the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night at San Diego. Arcia, a gifted shortstop, was a fan favorite in Biloxi and hit the first-ever home run in MGM Park last season.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.