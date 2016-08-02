Lightning sparks two fires in Harrison County

This is one of two fires that broke out on Longview Road. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)

Investigators believe lightning sparked two separate fires Tuesday night, just north of Long Beach.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said both fires broke out within minutes of each other on Longview Road.

Sullivan said one fire started in a storage building that was fully involved when crews arrived. The second fire sparked at a one-story wood frame home.

No one was injured in either fire.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.