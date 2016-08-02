Coach Tracy Rogers is ready to build West Harrison football into a winner

West Harrison High School football has fallen on hard times. The Hurricanes are coming off a win less season in 2015. However, there's a new attitude and a new coach in town.

West Harrison no longer wants to be the team that gets kicked around on Friday nights.

New head coach Tracy Rogers set a goal when he took over the Hurricanes get more players out on the football turf.

West Harrison went from 40 players last season to 62 this year.

Rogers said, "We've got a bunch of new coaches in, showing them that coaches care and we're going to do everything we can to make a winning program." He added, "We started from ground zero. We have new helmets, upgraded the locker room and we told the guys that we're going to build the program."

Sophomore quarterback Dayln Anderson has become the Hurricanes leader.

"We're going to try to turn it around right here now, "stated Anderson. "We feel like we can win a lot of games this year."

Arthur Pickett, the Hurricanes started center said, "Last year we just had a few people out here for summer workouts and now we have the whole team out here working together as a team to become better."

Junior running back Zavion Pride is back and he too says the Hurricanes are ready to stir up wins in 2016.

"We worked hard this summer and we put in hours of work and I think we're going to be able to do it this year. "said Pride.



The Hurricanes play in the tough Region 4-5A district and open the new season August 19 hosting Bay High. The Tigers-Hurricanes clash will be will be one of the feature games on the Friday Night Football Showdown.

