Road To The NFL Hall of Fame: Brett Favre at Southern Miss

Brett Favre is going to join an elite class on Saturday. He will be enshrined into the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio...and WLOX will be there.

In February of 1987 Favre received the last football scholarship Southern Miss had to offer. He was signed as a defensive back. He practice with the defensive backs in the morning and when the coaching staff watched Brett throw the football before practice, he was told to get with the quarterbacks. Brett told WLOX in 1990 that as a freshman he would practice with the defense in the morning and with the offensive in the afternoon practice session. When Brett received the chance to play quarterback in a game... he exploded on the scene.

On September 19, 1987 Southern Miss was coming off a 38-6 loss to Alabama and was trailing Tulane in the first half. Golden Eagles head coach Jim Carmody called on 17-year-old freshman Brett Favre after his first and second string quarterbacks couldn't generate any offense.

The crowd gave a loud cheer and the Southern Miss legend of No. 4 was hatched.

He would direct the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind 31-24 victory over the Green Wave. Favre showed his natural ability as he avoided the rush and rifled the football.

Biloxi's Chris McGee hauled-in Favre's first-ever college football touchdown.

After the 1987 game McGee was interviewed and had nothing but solid comments when talking about Favre.

"Well he's got a very strong arm and everybody loves for him to throw the ball around here, "said McGee. "The linemen seen him come in and knew he was going to throw the ball and I guess they gave him extra effort in blocking Tulane."

Favre also was ecstatic and said, "Two series when I was in I could really feel a change in the line. Everybody was just doing a great job. It's amazing."

Brett's dad Irvin Favre, his high school coach, was all smiles.

Favre said, "Well we were tremendously excited you know. A 17-year-old boy coming into the game. He's a true freshman, not only to do real well, but to lead them to victory too. Tremendous, tremendous. Probably it was the most exciting thing that ever happened to me. To see your own child go into a game like that and do so well."

That was only the beginning and Coach Favre would witness more exciting wins...including a Super Bowl victory in 1997 in the Superdome in New Orleans.

Brett's mom, Bonita, vividly remembers that win over Southern Miss 29 years ago.

Bonita said, "Wow! We were like in total awe because you people when we cam down, cameras were everywhere, you know and that was our first, we had to really deal with it. And then, it just got better and better."

The Road to the NFL Hall of Fame for Brett Favre continues on Wednesday. NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson will give his thoughts on how great Favre was.

