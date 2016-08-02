Coroner releases findings in Bay St. Louis double homicide - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coroner releases findings in Bay St. Louis double homicide

The home where it happened is still sealed off as investigators search for evidence. (Photo source: WLOX) The home where it happened is still sealed off as investigators search for evidence. (Photo source: WLOX)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk released preliminary autopsy results Tuesday confirming how Demetrius Mueller and Kristina Quintini died.

As friends and family struggle to cope with their losses, they're also trying to piece together how this terrible tragedy could have happened. A family friend of Mueller, Rachel Garcia, spoke with his family as they attempt to move forward after facing an unspeakable loss.

"His name was Demetrius Mueller, but he was known locally by Demeet," said Garcia.

Garcia grew up with Mueller and said her children played with his two older children regularly.

It was Saturday when someone fatally shot Mueller and Quintini, who is the mother of his child, in the 800 block of Louis Piernas Dr. in Bay Saint Louis' Bay Pines subdivision.

The home where it happened is still sealed off as investigators search for evidence. Meanwhile, Faulk has released findings on both victims, with Mueller's coming out first.

"They had a preliminary autopsy report that came out, and it said gunshot wound on head as the cause of death," Faulk said.

According to Faulk, a medical examiner also found multiple gunshot wounds were the cause of Quintini's death. Their 6-month-old baby was also shot, but survived.

"I held the baby just like a couple months ago was the last time that I saw her, the baby that was shot," said Garcia.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.
 

