Orlando Arcia makes Major League debut tonight

We have news tonight that will excite every Biloxi Shuckers fan. Orlando Arcia makes his Major League debut tonight for the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to media reports in Milwaukee, Arcia will be in the starting lineup for the Brewers when they play at San Diego.

Arcia was a gifted shortstop and a fan favorite at Shuckers’ games last year. He started this season in AAA Colorado Springs.

Tonight, his dream to be a Major League ballplayer comes true.

Best of luck to former Shucker @orlandoarcia2 as he makes his Major League debut tonight for the @Brewers! pic.twitter.com/R4sLSngU57 — Biloxi Shuckers (@BiloxiShuckers) August 2, 2016

By the way, this Friday at MGM Park, WLOX will proudly sponsor Orlando Arcia bobblehead night. The first 1,500 fans to enter the ballpark will receive this bobblehead.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.