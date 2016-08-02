Two more sections of the Mississippi Sound not safe for swimming

MDEQ issues two more water contact advisories for the Mississippi Sound. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Two more sections of the Mississippi sound aren't safe for swimming or any kind of water contact. That's according to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Tuesday afternoon MDEQ issued water contact advisories for Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden east to Anniston Avenue and Lakeshore Beach from Silver Slipper Casino eastward to Poinset.

That's in addition to three water contact advisories MDEQ issued earlier for Pass Christian East from Espy Avenue eastward to Hayden Avenue, Gulfport West from Marie Avenue eastward to Camp Avenue, and Shearwater Beach from Weeks Bayou eastward to Ashley.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

