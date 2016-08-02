Coroner: Autopsy shows Kristina Quintini died from multiple guns - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Coroner: Autopsy shows Kristina Quintini died from multiple gunshot wounds

This is the home on Louis Piernas Drive where the bodies of Kristina Quintini and Demetrius Mueller were found. (Image Source: WLOX News) This is the home on Louis Piernas Drive where the bodies of Kristina Quintini and Demetrius Mueller were found. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Kristina Quintini, 28, was one of two victims found dead in Bay St. Louis on Saturday (Photo source: Facebook) Kristina Quintini, 28, was one of two victims found dead in Bay St. Louis on Saturday (Photo source: Facebook)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

Preliminary autopsy results have been released for both victims in a Bay St. Louis double homicide investigation.

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said Kristina Quintini died from multiple gunshot wounds, and Demetrius Mueller died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Faulk said Mueller’s autopsy was conducted Monday in Jackson, and he received the preliminary results around noon Tuesday. Mueller’s body has been delivered to Edmon Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis.

Quintini’s autopsy was conducted Tuesday, and Faulk released those results just moments ago. He expects her body to be back on the coast sometime this evening.

Mueller, 29, and Quintini, 28, were found shot to death in a home in the Bay Pines subdivision of Bay St. Louis on Saturday night. Their daughter, 6-month-old Mia Mueller, was also shot in the shoulder that night. She is expected to be released from the hospital sometime Tuesday.

Six-month-old shooting victim scheduled to be released from hospital

Bay St. Louis police have made one arrest in connection with the investigation. DeNardo said Myrick Laneaux, 27, is charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

DeNardo said Laneaux was found in possession of a vehicle that belonged to Mueller’s mother. It is unclear how Laneaux came into possession of the vehicle.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Mike DeNardo said Tuesday afternoon he expects to have an update on the investigation sometime this evening.

