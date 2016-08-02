Major projects dominate Tuesday's Biloxi city council agenda - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Major projects dominate Tuesday's Biloxi city council agenda

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Four major projects are expected to move forward when the Biloxi city council meets Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX) Four major projects are expected to move forward when the Biloxi city council meets Tuesday. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Four major projects are expected to move forward when the Biloxi city council meets Tuesday. Those projects on the agenda include a new main entrance for Keesler Air Force Base, a beachside boardwalk in west Biloxi, a second pedestrian walkway over Highway 90 and repairs to the Saenger Theater.

The biggest project, a new main entrance at Division Street for Keesler AFB, incorporates a $5 million grant from the state into the city budget so that design work can begin on the new entrance.

The council will also discuss the project to build a beachside boardwalk from Rodenberg Ave. to Camellia St. south of restaurant row in west Biloxi. Formal agreement are expected to be made between the city, Harrison County and Department of Marine Resources. DMR is overseeing the million dollars in Tidelands funds the state appropriated for the project. A total of $700,000 was awarded to Biloxi and $300,000 to the county for the initial phase of the concrete, ground-level 12-foot-wide boardwalk. Construction is expected to begin in several months.

Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich is also asking the council to approve agreements with Coast Transit Authority for evaluation of a proposed overhead bike and pedestrian walkway at the foot of Rue Magnolia, and an agreement to receive a $100,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to fund roof repairs at the Saenger Theater. Construction work should begin around October 15. City officials expect interior work on damage like peeling paint and crumbling facades to begin next year with another grant.

WLOX News Now will let you know what is deciding at tonight's council meeting on these projects.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

