Harrison Central gearing up for year two under head coach Casey Cain

Under a steamy hot sun with a heat index of 104 degrees and on a turf that makes it feel 15 degrees hotter, Harrison Central head coach Casey Cain had his Red Rebels getting down to business for the 2016 season.

Last season Cain took over the head coaching duties at Harrison Central and guided the Red Rebels to 6 wins and 7 losses but posted a 5-2 District record and cracked the Class 6A playoffs.

Having a year under the leadership of Coach Cain should make year two much easier.

"Being familiar with our offensive and defensive schemes, that's the biggest thing, "said Cain. "Having a whole year under our belt, knowing terminology instead of having to teach terminology will help."

Harrison Central returns quarterback Tavis Williams, a 6-3, 185 pound senior. In 2015 Tavis rushed for 746 yards with 8 touchdowns. He added 1,610 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Cain said, "He makes us go offensively. There's no doubt. He not only can run well, he can throw well. So he's a dual threat quarterback. His leadership skills have really com on strong this off-season and I look for big things out of him."

Defensive teams must be on their toes when lining up against Williams and company.

Williams said, "It opens it up a lot for the offense. They don't know if I'm running it or giving the ball."

Five colleges have offered Williams a scholarship. "I've got Southern Miss, Jackson State. U-LL, Troy and Southeastern Louisiana, "stated Williams.

Running back Keon Moore piled up one-thousand-16 yards last season with six touchdowns as a sophomore. Coach Cain says Moore is being counted on to fill some gaps on the defensive side of the ball in 2016.

"Probably going to have to play Moore some at linebacker, "said Cain. "We're real thin at linebacker, don't have a lot of people there. Rest him on defense some, but he's got to be in shape this year and he's a great one-two combination on offense with Tavis."

The Red Rebels open the 2016 season August 26 on the road at McComb.

