Six-month-old shooting victim scheduled to be released from hospital

A 6-month-old girl is expected to return home to her family Tuesday after being shot in the shoulder in the same house where her mother and father were shot to death Saturday night. The family of Mia Mueller has received an outpouring of support since her mother, Kristina Quintini, and father, Demetrius Mueller, were killed.

Suzanne MaGee, a homicide survivor's advocate from the Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence, said when these types of tragedies strike, she hopes the families will reach out to them for support. MaGee's brother was murdered 30 years ago. Since then, it's been her mission to assist families going through the same pain she did.

"When it happened to my brother, the trajectory of my life changed. It's like things just blew up, and all the pieces started coming down," said MaGee.

MaGee can sympathize with what the Quintini and Mueller families are going through. She said helping homicide survivors is a process, and most of them don't even know there are resources to guide them.

"I feel like I'm an authority on this, unfortunately, but at least I can use something bad that happened to me for the good of others," said MaGee.

Through the Mississippi Attorney General's Office, the families are eligible for the crime victim's compensation fund, which will reduce the financial burden that results from a violent crime.

"Like this family, for instance, could have their burial costs reimbursed to them. There's assistance for counseling, mileage, all kinds of things," said MaGee.

MaGee has already been in contact with the Quintini family. Usually, she says families do not contact her soon enough, which makes the process last longer. That's why she's happy to be assisting them from the beginning of such a grueling hardship.

"I'm so glad they did, because they needed help kind of organizing what to do. This is such a terrible time in someone's life. They're already dealing with not just grief, but just in a daze right now," said MaGee.

The shootings are still under investigation at this time. Myrick Laneaux, 27, of Bay St. Louis, has been charged with felony taking possession of a vehicle. That vehicle belongs to the mother of one of the victim's of the shooting.

