Jackson Co. Republican Women Club ready to campaign for Trump

Donald Trump is officially the Republican presidential nominee. November is right around the corner, and the ladies of the Jackson County Republican Women Club are ready to hit the ground running.

"We have to get boots on the ground. In Jackson County, we are preparing to have a headquarters, and we're beginning to get the message out about that it's going to be in Gautier, Mississippi," said Sandra McKiernon, who is the president of the club.

During its monthly meeting, the club invited Republican National Convention Delegate Mark Cumbest to debrief them on his trip to Cleveland, OH.

"Really enjoyed it. It was a blast, a lot of fun, the enthusiasm from being at the RNC and meeting people from all 50 states," said Cumbest.

With the debrief as motivation, the ladies say they're in full gear campaigning.

"He is the person to give us our country back," said club member Stephanie Yeager.

The ladies say they are aware of some challenges moving forward that may make it difficult to garner votes. Most recently, Trump's comments about the family of a fallen Muslim army captain who died serving America have been drawing criticism.

"When Trump makes comments like that, it hurts all our hearts, of course, because we don't understand where that's coming from," said McKiernon.

The women say the key moving forward is getting Trump to take his foot out of his mouth and focus on telling people his plans for once he's in the White House. It’s what they say Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton needs to do as well.

"Both of them are slinging mud, and they both need to change their focus to what's going on, to polices, and to procedures to things they want to see passed," said Yeager.

The ladies say that will make it easier for voters to make an informed decision. They say their focus now is on swing voters.

"We'll be working with some of the swing states. We have some volunteers already who are going to those states to campaign door-to-door," said McKiernon.

They're hoping their hard work will pay off in November.

