OS man sentenced to prison for shooting police officer, setting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

OS man sentenced to prison for shooting police officer, setting house on fire

Timothy Beaugez (Photo source: Jackson County jail docket) Timothy Beaugez (Photo source: Jackson County jail docket)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

An Ocean Springs man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to shooting at a police officer and setting his parents’ house on fire in October of 2013.

Timothy Beaugez, 57, pleaded guilty to first degree arson and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer on June 30, 2016.

According to a family member, Beaugez had a history of family issues and confrontations with family members. He had been reportedly kicked out of his parents’ house on General Pershing Ave., and showed up uninvited on Oct. 9, 2013.

First responders blocked the street as police officers put on protective gear and prepared to enter the house. When police entered, Beaugez was the only person inside, and the house was on fire.

Beaugez shot one officer with buckshot, but his injuries were minor, and he returned to duty later that day. Beaugez was treated for smoke inhalation after he was taken into custody.

As part of his sentence, Beaugez will also be on probation for 15 years after his release, and he will have to pay $3,000 in fines.

The case was investigated by the Ocean Springs Police Department and the state fire marshal.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

