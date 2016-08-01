Pass voters will decide fate of $10M bond renewal proposal

In three weeks, voters in Pass Christian will go to the polls to decide if they want to renew a $10 million bond. If passed, the bond would pay for improvements that will touch every campus in the district.

Right now, visitors who enter Pass Christian High School have direct access to two staircases before they even reach the front office. District leaders believe that's a safety concern.

"If anyone had any ill will toward our students and our staff, that would be difficult for us to stop them," said Pass Christian Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers.

That's why the district is urging voters to pass a proposal to rollover a $10 million bond that expires next year. Some of the funds would be used to build a more secure entrance with buzz-through doors.

Another safety upgrade involves constructing a new Alternative School at the high school. That will allow those students to move out of portable classrooms near Delisle Elementary.

"We still have children in mobile units that we've had since Hurricane Katrina days, and whenever you have foul weather, you have to try to move the children to a safer environment," said Evers.

Principal Dr. Robyn Killebrew said the high school also needs a larger band hall.

"Our band has reached superior ratings the past few years. Back in 2007, we had about 15 students in our band, and our band had grown up to 75 students," said Killebrew.

The bond would also pay for a new gym at the Pass Elementary and Middle School campus. Those students are sharing the gym with the Boys and Girls Club, and they have to take turns using the facility.

"The elementary children used the gymnasium one week, and then the middle school students use it on the alternating weeks. So, this will give everyone an opportunity to schedule more physical education into the children's curriculum," said Evers.

The district also wants to resurface the playground and add paved parking to the athletic facilities.

"We have a community that supports our schools. So, we really think our families are going to go out and push for this, because they want what's best for their kids," said Killebrew.

The bond issue goes up for a vote on Aug. 23. Evers said there will be no tax increase.

The district will host two town hall meetings to discuss the bond vote. One meeting is set for Aug. 15 at Pass Christian City Court. The other meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18, but a location has not been determined.

