Moss Point shooting victim still on life support

A man shot multiple times in Moss Point remains on life support as authorities ask for information from the public to help find the gunman.

Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung said the victim was shot eight times around midnight on July 24 near Elder St. and Lilly Cir. Investigators are working several leads, but have not made an arrest.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call Moss Point police at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

