Multiple crashes create traffic nightmare on I-10 in Jackson County

Both eastbound lanes of I-10 are now open near Hwy. 609. Crews worked for more than an hour to clear a four-vehicle accident that included two vehicle fires.

We’re told people were injured in this latest crash, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

About an hour and a half before this crash, the eastbound lanes of the interstate were shut down after an 18-wheeler caught fire near the Hwy. 57 overpass. Crews are still working at that crash site to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

Chase Elkins, spokesman for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said crews with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and MDOT are at the scene of the fuel spill.

Jackson County Office of Emergency Services Director Earl Etheridge said the fire started in the cab of the 18-wheeler and spread to the cargo area. He said the truck was hauling used oil filters.

A witness tells us the driver of the truck was able to escape the flames.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are helping MHP troopers with traffic control.

