Biloxi files paperwork to remove lighthouse, visitors center from list of 'Poke Stops'

‘Pokemon Go’ could soon become a no-no at one of the most popular spots in Biloxi for game users. The city has filed paperwork to have the Biloxi Lighthouse and visitors center removed from the list of “Poke Stops.”

Most nights, you can find dozens of people in the area playing the augmented reality game. City officials say the growing crowd has become disruptive to weddings and other events being held at the visitors center, and users often create traffic hazards by darting across the street.

These are not the only problems city officials say game users have created. Last week, a post by the City of Biloxi Facebook page said litter was becoming a problem near the visitors center and lighthouse.

People responded to the post by offering to lend a hand with trash pickup. Others urged game users to pick up after themselves.

“Pokemon go and clean up after yourselves...... Take pride in your coast and while you walking around help clean up the beach as well. Play the game get exercise and help keep the coast clean it's a win win,” one commenter wrote.

‘Pokemon Go’ has already been banned from several locations across the coast, including the Seabee Base in Gulfport, the Biloxi National Cemetery, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

