Truck possibly connected to capital murder investigation found

The driver of a white pickup truck wanted for questioning by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department has come forward. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Friday afternoon, investigators released four surveillance pictures showing a truck arriving and leaving from the Kangaroo Store at Washington Ave. and Seaman Rd. in St. Martin. Officials say the truck picked up a capital murder suspect between 9 and 9:30 p.m. and gave him a ride to Keesler Air Force Base. That's about an hour after Dee Whigham was found stabbed to death inside the nearby Best Western Hotel.

The man accused of killing her, Dwanya Hickerson, is a sailor stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. The 20-year-old is enlisted in the U.S. Navy, but has been training as a weather forecaster since April. He has no previous criminal history, but is now charged with capital murder.

Investigators believe the driver of the truck may have given Hickerson a ride home the night of the murder, so that person's account could hold valuable clues to the investigation.

