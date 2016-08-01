Taxpayers weigh in on possible 2% tax increase in Pascagoula

Voters will be asked to approve a 2% increase on prepared foods in the city. (Photo Source: WLOX)

In less than a month, taxpayers in Pascagoula will go to the polls to vote on a possible tax increase. Voters will be asked to approve a 2% increase on prepared foods in the city. If it passes, that means anyone who goes to a restaurant or buffet will pay an additional two cents on every dollar spent, bringing the total to 9%.

City officials report all of the money would be earmarked toward improving recreational opportunities in the city, in keeping with the parks and recreation master plan passed by the council last year. Improvements would be made to baseball and softball fields, soccer fields, youth football fields and even city parks.

If passed, city officials estimate the bond issue would bring in an additional $800,000 a year.

People eating in restaurants Monday were split on the proposal when we talked with them. Some said any tax increase is not a good thing, while others said they wouldn't mind paying the additional two cents to help out kids in Pascagoula.

The vote is set for August 30. In order to pass, 60% of those voting must vote in favor of the increase.

