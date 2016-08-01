Temporary fix allows drawbridge on Henderson Ave. to reopen to traffic

Weatherly said the bridge reopened to traffic after a temporary fix was completed. Permanent repairs will be made when the necessary parts arrive. (Photo Source: Google)

Traffic on Henderson Ave. in Pass Christian was diverted for hours Monday after the drawbridge over Bayou Portage became stuck in the open position.

"One of the valves blew out and the system shut down," said Harrison County Road Manager Russell Weatherly.

