Car bursts into flames on Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge

Car bursts into flames on Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
A car burst into flames on the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge early Monday morning.
McMillian is facing three misdemeanor charges including driving without insurance, having a switched tag on his vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

A car burst into flames on the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge early Monday morning. It happened in the eastbound lanes just before reaching the end of the bridge on the Ocean Springs side.

Captain William Jackson with the Ocean Springs Police Department said the car hit the concrete barrier shortly after 1 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, the car was engulfed in flames but the driver was no where to be found.

"Officer Bryan started the initial investigation on the whereabouts of the operator of the vehicle and if there were any passengers and was able to determine from witness statements that the vehicle was occupied by just the driver a black male that fled from the vehicle on foot and darted into the wooded area near the bridge," said Jackson.

Jackson reports Marvin McMillian, 47, of Mobile, Alabama, was found about an hour later about a half mile from the bridge.

"They found him on Porter Avenue hiding in the woods," Jackson told WLOX News Now.

Marvin Bernard McMillian was arrested without incident and booked into the Ocean Springs Municipal Jail. He's facing three misdemeanor charges including driving without insurance, having a switched tag on his vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

