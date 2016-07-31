Authorities investigating possible ammonia leak in downtown Bilo - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Authorities investigating possible ammonia leak in downtown Biloxi

The WLOX weather cam from the top of the Beau Rivage shows police blocking off the area while authorities investigate a possible ammonia leak Sunday night (Photo source: WLOX Tower Cam) The WLOX weather cam from the top of the Beau Rivage shows police blocking off the area while authorities investigate a possible ammonia leak Sunday night (Photo source: WLOX Tower Cam)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Firefighters in Biloxi are working to stop an ammonia leak in the downtown area.

According to Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney, the leak is coming from Custom Pack, a cold storage facility located at 211 Caillavet Street.

Boney says the fire department is working to get the valve cut off to stop the leak. No evacuation has been ordered at this time, he said, but officials are asking that people avoid the area.

Biloxi Sgt. Keith Garner says someone driving by called shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night to report the strong smell of ammonia in the area, adding that the fire department is asking people to remain in their homes and keep the air conditioner on.

Reports from witnesses say that Caillavet Street has been blocked off. 

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

