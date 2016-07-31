Shuckers close out July with a loss in Jacksonville

The Biloxi Shuckers opened up a five-game series with the Jacksonville Suns at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville with a 5-3 loss, despite out-hitting their opponent again, 12-7 on Sunday afternoon.

The Shuckers closed out the month of July with an 11-18 record, their third-consecutive losing month after posting a mark of 16-6 in April.

Jacksonville (17-19, 47-59) put up the first three runs of the game in the first inning with a two-out, three-run home run by Alex Glenn.

Biloxi (13-23, 52-53) dug into Jacksonville’s lead with a run in the fourth. Dustin DeMuth (4-5, 3 R) started the inning with a triple to center to give the Shuckers a scoring chance with nobody out and then scored on an RBI single by Tom Belza (2-4, 2 RBI).

The Suns extended their lead back to three in the bottom half of the fourth when Ronnie Mitchell deposited a second blast into the bleachers for his third homer of the season.

Angel Ventura (1-3) started for Biloxi and allowed four runs on two hits, four walks and three strikeouts. The right-hander’s outing snapped a streak of 12 consecutive games a Shuckers starter tossed at least five innings.

J.T. Riddle welcomed Brooks Hall from Biloxi’s bullpen with a leadoff home run to right in the fifth to create a four-run gap between the clubs.

Hall lasted two innings in his relief appearance, allowing a run on three hits and three strikeouts.

Belza brought the Shuckers within two at 5-3 in the eighth inning on a double to center, scoring DeMuth from second. DeMuth started the inning with a single off the glove of Brian Anderson at third and made his way to second on a wild pitch during Belza’s at-bat.

Biloxi had another chance to tie the game in the ninth with two on and two out for Jacob Nottingham, but the Shuckers’ backstop struck out looking to end the game.

Austin Brice (SV, 2) earned his second save of the season for Jacksonville by striking out the side in the ninth.

Tyler Bremer earned the win out of the Suns’ bullpen with one run allowed over 2.2 innings on three hits, two walks and a strikeout.

The Shuckers will look to climb back into the series in game two on Monday night. Taylor Jungmann (0-2, 3.58) takes the mound for Biloxi against Jacksonville’s Patrick Johnson (6-5, 3.71).