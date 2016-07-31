Large crowd gathers to remember victims of double shooting in the Bay

Kristina Quentin, 28, was one of two victims found dead in Bay St. Louis on Saturday (Photo source: Facebook)

At least 100 people showed up Sunday night to remember two victims who were found shot to death in Bay St. Louis on Saturday.

Kristina Quentin, 28, and 29-year old Demetrius Mueller were both found with gunshot wounds inside a home on Louis Piernas Dr.

A large crowd of people gathered around the home, located in the Bay Pines subdivision, to mourn the victims and pray for Quentin's 6-month old daughter, who was also found in the home with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. According to authorities, the infant was taken by helicopter to Children's Hospital in New Orleans, where she is doing okay.

Neighbors say Quentin had just moved into the home a few months ago. Many expressed their condolences to her mother and their wishes that the community would come together.

Quentin was a former dance captain of the elite dance squad at Southern Miss, the Dixie Darlings, as well as a Perkette on the dance team at MGCCC's Parkinson campus. She was also known to many for teaching young girls dance lessons.

A GoFundMe account has been created for Quentin's family by Nicole Ealy.

