Man charged with 2 counts of murder in Bay St. Louis deaths

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk released preliminary autopsy results Tuesday confirming how Demetrius Mueller and Kristina Quintini died.More >>
One day after a shooting in Bay St. Louis left two people dead and an infant wounded, investigators have more questions than answers.More >>
Officials are responding to a scene in the Bay Pines subdivision in Bay St. Louis, on Louis Piernas Dr. Details about the incident are unknown, but the Hancock County coroner has confirmed he is headed to the home. Photos from witnesses show multiple police cars in the area, and crime scene tape sectioning off a home. WLOX News Now reporter Bess Casserleigh is on the scene, and will a live look at 10 p.m. Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reser...More >>
It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.More >>
As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.More >>
According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.More >>
In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.More >>
One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.More >>
The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.More >>
According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
