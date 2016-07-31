Man charged with 2 counts of murder in Bay St. Louis deaths

Officials are responding to a scene in the Bay Pines subdivision in Bay St. Louis, on Louis Piernas Dr. Details about the incident are unknown, but the Hancock County coroner has confirmed he is headed to the home. Photos from witnesses show multiple police cars in the area, and crime scene tape sectioning off a home. WLOX News Now reporter Bess Casserleigh is on the scene, and will a live look at 10 p.m. Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reser...

Officials are responding to a scene in the Bay Pines subdivision in Bay St. Louis, on Louis Piernas Dr. Details about the incident are unknown, but the Hancock County coroner has confirmed he is headed to the home. Photos from witnesses show multiple police cars in the area, and crime scene tape sectioning off a home. WLOX News Now reporter Bess Casserleigh is on the scene, and will a live look at 10 p.m. Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reser...

One day after a shooting in Bay St. Louis left two people dead and an infant wounded, investigators have more questions than answers.

One day after a shooting in Bay St. Louis left two people dead and an infant wounded, investigators have more questions than answers.

The home where it happened is still sealed off as investigators search for evidence. (Photo source: WLOX)

The home where it happened is still sealed off as investigators search for evidence. (Photo source: WLOX)

The man charged with felony taking possession of a motor vehicle has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 28-year-old Kristina Quintini, and 29-year-old Norris Demetrius Mueller.

According to Bay St. Louis Police Chief Michael DeNardo, Myrick Curtis Laneaux, 26, was arrested on Aug. 3. Bond was set at $100,000 for auto theft, and $1 million per murder count, bringing the total bond to $2.1 million.

Laneaux was remanded to the custody of the sheriff until a Sept. 21 hearing. According to DeNardo, after additional interviews and forensic evaluation of several items, additional charges will be forthcoming.

"Motive right now is just hearsay, we are working in interviews to get better idea....we were gathering evidence and interviews, we worked around the clock gathering information," noted DeNardo, who added that he could not comment about the murder weapon due to the investigation.

The suspect was originally arrested on the auto theft charges on July 31.

Anyone with information regarding the July 30 crime is asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-466-5476, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 228-219-5030. All tips submitted will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.