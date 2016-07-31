Man charged with 2 counts of murder in Bay St. Louis deaths - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man charged with 2 counts of murder in Bay St. Louis deaths

Hancock Co. Sheriff's Dept. Hancock Co. Sheriff's Dept.

  • Inside WLOX.comMore>>

  • Coroner releases findings in Bay St. Louis double homicide

    Coroner releases findings in Bay St. Louis double homicide

    Wednesday, August 3 2016 12:04 PM EDT2016-08-03 16:04:06 GMT
    The home where it happened is still sealed off as investigators search for evidence. (Photo source: WLOX)The home where it happened is still sealed off as investigators search for evidence. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk released preliminary autopsy results Tuesday confirming how Demetrius Mueller and Kristina Quintini died.

    More >>

    Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk released preliminary autopsy results Tuesday confirming how Demetrius Mueller and Kristina Quintini died.

    More >>

  • Friends and family struggle to cope with Bay St. Louis shooting deaths

    Friends and family struggle to cope with Bay St. Louis shooting deaths

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-08-01 17:21:55 GMT

    One day after a shooting in Bay St. Louis left two people dead and an infant wounded, investigators have more questions than answers.

    More >>

    One day after a shooting in Bay St. Louis left two people dead and an infant wounded, investigators have more questions than answers.

    More >>

  • 2 people found dead in Bay St. Louis home; 1 in custody

    2 people found dead in Bay St. Louis home; 1 in custody

    Wednesday, August 3 2016 5:14 PM EDT2016-08-03 21:14:14 GMT

    Officials are responding to a scene in the Bay Pines subdivision in Bay St. Louis, on Louis Piernas Dr.  Details about the incident are unknown, but the Hancock County coroner has confirmed he is headed to the home.  Photos from witnesses show multiple police cars in the area, and crime scene tape sectioning off a home.  WLOX News Now reporter Bess Casserleigh is on the scene, and will a live look at 10 p.m.  Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reser...

    More >>

    Officials are responding to a scene in the Bay Pines subdivision in Bay St. Louis, on Louis Piernas Dr.  Details about the incident are unknown, but the Hancock County coroner has confirmed he is headed to the home.  Photos from witnesses show multiple police cars in the area, and crime scene tape sectioning off a home.  WLOX News Now reporter Bess Casserleigh is on the scene, and will a live look at 10 p.m.  Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reser...

    More >>
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

The man charged with felony taking possession of a motor vehicle has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 28-year-old Kristina Quintini, and 29-year-old Norris Demetrius Mueller

According to Bay St. Louis Police Chief Michael DeNardo, Myrick Curtis Laneaux, 26, was arrested on Aug. 3. Bond was set at $100,000 for auto theft, and $1 million per murder count, bringing the total bond to $2.1 million. 

Laneaux was remanded to the custody of the sheriff until a Sept. 21 hearing. According to DeNardo, after additional interviews and forensic evaluation of several items, additional charges will be forthcoming. 

"Motive right now is just hearsay, we are working in interviews to get better idea....we were gathering evidence and interviews, we worked around the clock gathering information," noted DeNardo, who added that he could not comment about the murder weapon due to the investigation. 

The suspect was originally arrested on the auto theft charges on July 31.

Anyone with information regarding the July 30 crime is asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-466-5476, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 228-219-5030. All tips submitted will be kept confidential. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.   

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly