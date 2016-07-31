Friends and family struggle to cope with Bay St. Louis shooting deaths

Officials are responding to a scene in the Bay Pines subdivision in Bay St. Louis, on Louis Piernas Dr. Details about the incident are unknown, but the Hancock County coroner has confirmed he is headed to the home. Photos from witnesses show multiple police cars in the area, and crime scene tape sectioning off a home. WLOX News Now reporter Bess Casserleigh is on the scene, and will a live look at 10 p.m. Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reser...

The man charged with felony taking possession of a motor vehicle has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 28-year-old Kristina Quintini, and 29-year-old Norris Demetrius Mueller.

More than 100 people gathered outside of the Bay St. Louis home Sunday evening. (Photo source: WLOX News)

At this time, police have not release any information on a possible suspect in the murders. (Photo source: Facebook)

Two days after a shooting in Bay St. Louis left two people dead and an infant wounded, investigators have more questions than answers. Police Chief Mike DeNardo said Monday his investigators are in the process of collecting important information and additional evidence.

Police were responding to a missing persons report at a duplex in the 800 block of Louis Piernas Drive around 6 p.m. on July 30 when they found the bodies of 29-year-old Demetrius Mueller and 28-year-old Kristina Quintini, both shot to death.

The couple's 6-month-old daughter Mia was also shot, and is currently under observation at Children's Hospital in New Orleans.

"It's hurting both families. Neither one of them deserved it, the baby didn't deserve it. I mean, it's just a lot going on with the family right now, we're really hurting," said Quintini's cousin, Aaliyah Williamson.

Quintini's family is no stranger to violent tragedy. According to Williamson, Kristina lost her brother, father and, most recently, a cousin to gun violence.

"It's crazy. We just lost my cousin in the past year, April 3. I mean, it's just a lot going on with our family right now," Williamson added.

Dozens of people joined hands in prayer and lit candles in Kristina's honor Sunday evening. Many of those who attended the vigil say they were touched by the former University of Southern Mississippi dance captain in some way.

"The most caring, loving person, always smiling. If there was ever a person who didn't deserve this, it was Kristina," said Angela Smith, a friend of the family.

But even in the darkest tragedy, mourners tried to find light.

"This is hard, very hard, to come together in the community," said outreach minister Connie Lyons. "I know one thing for sure, sometimes it takes tragedy for us to triumph as a community."

On Sunday, Myrick Laneaux was arrested and charged with felony taking possession of a motor vehicle after he was found with a car that belongs to a family member of one of the victims.

Kristina's mother, Susan Trudo, did not want to go on camera, but was heard telling family members that she was going to raise her granddaughter.

A GoFundMe account created for Kristina's funeral expenses raised nearly $3,000 in the 24 hours following her death.

The two deaths are the first reported shootings in the city in 2016, and brings the number of shooting fatalities on the Coast to 21.

