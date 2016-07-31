Tropical system could form by Friday

We typically see the biggest increase in tropical activity moving into early August.

On Sunday morning, a tropical wave located near the Lesser Antilles had a high chance of developing into a tropical system.

A tropical wave located near the Lesser Antilles has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This tropical wave, also known as Invest 97-L, was moving quickly westward into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday morning.

"97-L still has no closed low-level circulation," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "A tropical wave cannot become a tropical depression or storm until it has a closed low-level circulation. And the latest model info indicates that may not occur until late-week, once 97-L possibly reaches near the Yucatan Peninsula."

"As 97-L moves west through the Caribbean over the next few days, its exact track will be critical to its development," Williams continued. "If the tropical wave takes a more northerly track over the Caribbean islands, its development could be significantly hindered due to high island terrain and mountains disrupting its organization."

"However, if 97-L takes a more southerly track as it moves west over the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea, then it looks like conditions will generally favor its development," said Williams.

"If tropical wave 97-L does develop by Friday, it will become Tropical Depression Five or Tropical Storm Earl," Williams stated.

At this time, #97L does not look like a threat to the MS Coast. But it may bring heavy rains to areas near the Caribbean this week. #tropics — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 31, 2016

