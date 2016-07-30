2 people found dead in Bay St. Louis home; 1 in custody

The man charged with felony taking possession of a motor vehicle has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 28-year-old Kristina Quintini, and 29-year-old Norris Demetrius Mueller.

The man charged with felony taking possession of a motor vehicle has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 28-year-old Kristina Quintini, and 29-year-old Norris Demetrius Mueller.

One day after a shooting in Bay St. Louis left two people dead and an infant wounded, investigators have more questions than answers.

One day after a shooting in Bay St. Louis left two people dead and an infant wounded, investigators have more questions than answers.

The home where it happened is still sealed off as investigators search for evidence. (Photo source: WLOX)

The home where it happened is still sealed off as investigators search for evidence. (Photo source: WLOX)

At this time, officials cannot confirm what happened out the home. (Photo source: Witness)

A death investigation has been launched in Hancock County.

According to Bay St. Louis Police Chief Michael DeNardo, officers were responding to a possible missing persons report on Louis Piernas Drive when they found two people shot to death inside a home in the Bay Pines subdivision.

Police have identified the victims as Demetrius Mueller, 29, and Kristina Quintini, 28. Both were found with gunshot wounds.

A 6-month-old child was also found inside the home with gunshot wounds. DeNardo said the child is recovering at the Children's Hospitals in New Orleans and is said to be doing well.

On Sunday, authorities said they arrested 27-year old Myrick Laneaux for allegedly taking a vehicle belonging to the mother of one of the victims. According to police, Laneaux is being held on felony charges of taking possession of a motor vehicle.

It is unclear at this time how Laneaux came into possession of the vehicle. Laneaux has not been charged with murder at this time.

Laneaux is being held at the Hancock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

No other details on the investigation are being released at this time.

Investigators from Waveland, Bay St. Louis and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations are involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.