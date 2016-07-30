3-car accident on eastbound I-10 delays traffic

The Mississippi State Highway Patrol is headed to the scene of a three-car accident on eastbound I-10, near exit 31.

According to MSHP spokesman Chase Elkins, a car was stalled in the left lane when a second vehicle rear-ended it, and a third vehicle crashed into the second.

One of the secondary vehicles involved was an 18-wheeler, but it is not clear which one.

At this time, it is not known if there were any injures.

According to the MDOT Traffic Map, officials expect to have the scene cleared in an hour.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.